Announcements - May 28, 2019

Obituaries

BONELLO. On Sunday, May 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted and beloved wife Doris née Borg, his daughter Juanita and Dorian, Marika and her husband Mario, his son Marcel and his wife Antoinette, his grandchildren Clint and his wife Kate, Kurt and his wife Kirsten, Francesco and Eve, Edward and Myra, and his great-grandson Beppe. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, May 28, at 2pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Salesians’ chapel will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – DENNIS. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29, at 8.30am at Mosta parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GOUDER – PHILIBERT, of Sliema, widower of Pauline, aged 81, passed peacefully away on May 26 at Saint James Hospital, Sliema, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Philibert, Angele, Antoine and Nicolette, his grandchildren Raphael, Thomas, Beppe, Luca, Erika, Julian, Joaquim and Samuel, his sons-in-law Mark and Yannick and daughter-in-law Edwina, his dedicated carer Lorna, his sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Saint James Hospital today, Tuesday, May 28, at 8.30am for the parish church of Jesus of Nazareth, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO – EMANUEL (Wally), passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27. He will always be loved and remembered by his son Godwin and his wife Jo, his daughter Yvette, his son Kenneth and his wife Louise, grandchildren Sophie, Luke and Bernard. His brothers and sisters, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, May 29, at St Mary’s parish church in Birkirkara at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO – PHILIP, passed peacefully away at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday, May 21. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving and devoted wife Jackie, his son John and his mother Antoinette, his only brother Raphael and his wife Simone, his two grandchildren, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral will take place today, Tuesday, May 28, at 2pm at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. With special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Karin Grech. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tuesday, May 28, being the trigesima die since the demise of CENSINA PORTELLI, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – JOSEPH F. Today the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Loved and remembered. Anne and family.

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear father EDWIN on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Mariella, Philip and their families.

MICALLEF. Cherished and everloving memories of our parents EDGAR and HELEN, née Anastasi, on the 33rd anni-versary of our mother’s demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Giovanna, Margaret, Rosemarie, Theresa and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH (ex-Chief Inspector Customs and Excise). Cherished memories of a truly wonderful and wise person, never forgotten by his sister Bice and his extended family including in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, on the 14th anniversary of his death.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 22nd anniversary of his sudden demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Louise and children Michael, Roberta and Christina and families.

PACE BARDON – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle. Lovingly remembered today on the 22nd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Beautiful memories silently kept of one that we loved and will never forget. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

