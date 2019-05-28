Understanding bond characteristics in portfolio construction

A bond, or a fixed income instrument, is a financial instrument composed of two parties to a transaction, whereby an investor loans out money to a body (either Sovereign or Corporate) which borrows the monies at a pre-determined fixed rate of interest (or variable at times) for a known time period.

Bond issuers can either be governments and/or government agencies as well as companies of varying sizes. A bond is classified as a financial instrument because a bond is a transaction where investors (with cash to invest) lend money to the issuers of the bonds who need to borrow money (usually to maintain ongoing operations, finance new projects or refinance existing borrowings) and is one of the largest group financial assets within global capital markets.

It is commonplace for bonds to be issued at €100 (or €1,000) which is known as the face value or par amount of the bonds and the amount borrowed must be paid back in full at maturity date.

One of the most important features of a bond is the coupon (interest rate) which the issuer pays out to the bondholder, which is directly proportional to the risk premium on the bonds, or rather, the compensation the investor wishes to receive for the risk it wishes to undertake by lending money to the issuer of the bond.

Before a bond is issued, a prospective investor needs to be made aware of the inherent risks of the bond issue. Most importantly, the investor must have a good understanding of the creditworthiness of the issuer by taking a close glimpse at the issuer’s financial situation, including liquidity, business model as well as be well informed as to why the issuer intends to borrow money. One of the most common ways of determining the creditworthiness of a bond issuer is by analysing the credit ratings of the issuer as determined and/or assigned by the reputable Credit Rating Agencies, namely Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch.

Credit ratings are generally assigned to the large bond issues on the international bond markets (at the request of the bond issuer) and gives investors a common standard upon which to make a comparative analysis of the financial situation of bond issuers (assuming that credit ratings are updated ongoingly). A credit rating is a ‘financial score’ given to bond issuers whereby the rating agencies assign a probability, following a thorough analysis of the bond issuer, and on whether the bond issuer will be in a position to honour its financial obligations to the lenders/investors and repay the bond principal at maturity or not. Rating agencies continuously revise the company’s credit rating as necessary.

This concept is of key importance: the riskier the issuer, the more an investor wants to be compensated in the form of a higher coupon. The less risky the investment, the lower the coupon. So as stated, the risk premium needs to be commensurate with the inherent risk involved with the underlying investment.

As soon as a bond is issued and starts trading, till the time it matures, the instrument becomes tradeable and any yield movement will have an inverse relationship on the price of a bond. It is for this reason that the market price of the bond will fluctuate, (based on the common economic concept of demand and supply), depending on a number of factors, primarily the prevailing interest rates at a given point in time, market outlook as well as the changing credit worthiness of the issuer across the lifetime of the bond.

The financial health of a bond issuer might improve or deteriorate throughout the life of the bond and will determine the risks inherent with holding such an instrument and hence is one of the key factors which defines the risk premium (underlying yield at which the bond trades) an investor assigns to a debt instrument. Therefore, bonds trade at a yield rather than at a price, the yield being the risk premium required for an investor to want to purchase and/or hold on to that financial instrument, based on the bond issuer’s financial sanity as well as the prevalent market conditions.

