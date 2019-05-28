Insurance celebrates anniversary

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna at the event celebrating Island Insurance Brokers’ anniversary.

Island Insurance Brokers hosted an event to celebrate its first 30 years of operations. The reception for the company’s clients and employees was held at the Marsa Sports Club and was also attended by Alison Hill, chief executive officer at the Argus Group and Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

Island Insurance Brokers Limited forms part of Argus Group Holdings Limited, a company based in Bermuda after Argus Group acquired Island Insurance Brokers in 2016 as part of its strategy to diversify and expand its global business operations.

Addressing the guests present, Lawrence Pavia, managing director of Island Insurance recalled the company’s journey and expressed his satisfaction at seeing the company celebrate such an important milestone.

“We have come a long way from our humble beginnings, through relentless hard work, dedication and commitment from all past and current employees. Today Island Insurance is one of Malta’s top insurance brokers, managing the insurance business on behalf of a very healthy portfolio of companies and organisations,” he said.

“We are where we are today because throughout these past years, we remained loyal to our clients and to our commitment to offer professional, efficient and cost-effective insurance broking and risk management services to Malta’s industrial and commercial community,” Pavia said.

Island Insurance Brokers was founded in April 1989 by Pavia and Carmel Cascun to provide professional, efficient and cost-effective insurance broking and risk management services to Malta’s industrial and commercial com­mu­nity.

Over the years the company, which employs over 30 professionals, also expanded into personal lines insurance.