This month, 10 employees from Mapfre Group sponsored recently formed NGO Jays of Sunshine, as part of their commitment to corporate social responsibility. The initiative was carried out in support of children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The NGO was started by two young women who both lost their mothers to cancer. Notwithstanding this, they both wanted to give something back to people who are undergoing treatment by helping bring a little ray of sunshine in their life.

The NGO was then named Jays of Sunshine, with its main aim being to help dreams come true for children and adolescents undergoing treatment in the Rainbow Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

As well as spending time, playing and making memories with patients and their families in the ward, Jays of Sunshine also helps make the fondest wishes of these young patients a reality by giving each and every one of them a wish list.

The purpose of this wish list is for the patients to write down anything they could wish for and Jays of Sunshine does its utmost to fulfil those wishes.

So far, Jays of Sunshine has been able to make every single wish come true since the NGO was launched. However, these wishes could not be made possible without the ongoing support and donations from other external entities and individuals.

The patients, whose ages range between three to 16 years, love getting together with their family and friends for parties and other recreational activities. In light of this, Mapfre Group stepped in by supporting the cause and sponsoring the food for a picnic, which was organised for those patients and their families. Volunteers helped out by setting up the picnic area, manning activity stalls and coordinating a variety of games for the children. This event could not be made possible without the help of Michael Galea of Mapfre MSV Life and Giorgio Grech of Mapfre Middlesea, together with a number of volunteers from the group.

Mr Grech, head of Luqa’s regional office, Mapfre Middlesea, said: “Having the opportunity to be able to put a smile on these children’s faces is all that matters.”

Going forward, Mapfre Group will continue to sponsor such initiatives in support of those who are undergoing these challenging situations in their day-to-day lives.