Living the faith inthe Middle East

‘Faith and Fortitude: Christians in the Middle East’ is the title of a talk to be delivered by Neville Kyrke-Smith, director of the UK office of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), tomorrow at 5.30pm at The Victoria Hotel, George Borg Olivier Street, Sliema.

Neville Kyrke-Smith

The event, organised by Aid to the Church in Need (Malta), will discuss the realities of living the Christian faith in the Middle East today.

To reserve a seat, e-mail info@acnmalta.org or call 2148 7818. Refreshments will be served after the talk.