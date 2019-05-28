Living the faith inthe Middle East
‘Faith and Fortitude: Christians in the Middle East’ is the title of a talk to be delivered by Neville Kyrke-Smith, director of the UK office of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), tomorrow at 5.30pm at The Victoria Hotel, George Borg Olivier Street, Sliema.
The event, organised by Aid to the Church in Need (Malta), will discuss the realities of living the Christian faith in the Middle East today.
To reserve a seat, e-mail info@acnmalta.org or call 2148 7818. Refreshments will be served after the talk.