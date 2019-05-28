Giorgia Borg, 10, performs in Britain's Got Talent semi-final tonight

Maltese singer Giorgia Borg will perform in Britain’s Got Talent on Tuesday evening in the hope of securing a spot in the final of the much-loved UK talent TV show.

Giorgia Borg performing on Britain's Got Talent. Photo: Facebook/Giorgia Borg

Young Giorgia, 10, blew away audiences and judges when she first performed last month and received a Golden Buzzer for her efforts, catapulting her straight into the show’s semi-finals.

“You absolutely floored me,” judge Alesha Dixon had told her. “Your vocal capability, your lyrical capability… you’re 10 years old! You’re a star!”

A YouTube video of her performance has since been viewed 8.8 million times.

Her big moment is on Tuesday evening, when she will compete against other acts ranging from an opera singer to sword-wielding acrobats and a man who makes sounds of flatulence using the palms of his hands.

In total, 40 acts will compete over this week for a spot in the finals. Tuesday's show begins at 8.30pm.

In a Facebook post, Giorgia spoke about the excitement she is feeling.

“Woke up with butterflies in my tummy and so excited to get on stage tonight,” she wrote.

Young Giorgia previously placed third in Malta’s competition to enter the Junior Eurovision. Times of Malta had first covered her in 2016, when she had won two awards at a song festival in Sweden.