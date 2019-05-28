The Earth Garden Festival will be held from Thursday to Sunday at Ta’ Qali National Park.

The festival will comprise five stages where 120 international live acts will perform an eclectic fusion of world music, ska, funk, blues, reggae, alternative rock, dub, hip-hop, psychedelic trance, techno, acid, house, electro, drum ’n’ bass and more. Complementing the international acts will be some of Malta’s finest bands including Brikkuni, The Riffffs, Tribali and ManaTapu.

Local and international DJs Matrixxman, Lucy, Atmos & Billy Nasty and Brian James (Unfocused) will be performing on Saturday.

Earth Garden is also about bringing people together, about culture, diversity, community, creativity and inspiration. The festival also offers an international food court, healing, yoga and meditation area with daily workshops, a colourful and diverse ethnic market, two shaded campsites and a fun park for the little ones. Everyone is invited, including families and pets.

Earth Garden Festival is being held at the Ta’ Qali National Park from Thursday to Sunday. For further information and tickets visit https://www.earthgarden.com.mt/ and https://ticketline.com.mt.