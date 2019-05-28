 Bir Miftuħ music concert
Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 08:41

The third concert of the Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival is a violoncello and piano recital on Saturday, at 8pm by The Modern Cello Piano Duo, at Bir Miftuħ medieval chapel, Gudja.

The duo, comprising Daniel Sorour on violoncello and Clemens Kröger on piano, will perform works by Granados,  Cassado, de Falla,  Brahms, Schubert, Arvo Pärt’, Ginastera, Saint-Saëns and  Paganini.

The concert is being held at Bir Miftuħ medieval chapel, Gudja (opposite Malta International Airport) on Saturday at 8pm. Refreshments will be offered afterwards in the chapel gardens. The concert is sponsored by the German-Maltese Circle and the Goethe Institute. For reservations call Din l-Art Ħelwa on 2122 5952, 2122 0358.

