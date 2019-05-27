Today's front pages - May 27, 2019
The top stories in Malta's newspapers
The outcome of the European Parliament elections dominates the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Monday.
Times of Malta reports that Labour achieved a historic victory and shows Prime Minister Joseph Muscat waving to a cheering crowd outside Labour headquarters.
MaltaToday in a special edition says the EP elections were a disaster for PN leader Adrian Delia.
In-Nazzjon says the PN accepts the electoral result with humility.
l-orizzont puts the scale of Labour's victory at 50,000 votes over the PN. It has since been officially trimmed to 42,656.
The Malta Independent says Labour won 'by a landslide'.