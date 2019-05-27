Today's front pages - May 27, 2019

The outcome of the European Parliament elections dominates the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Labour achieved a historic victory and shows Prime Minister Joseph Muscat waving to a cheering crowd outside Labour headquarters.

MaltaToday in a special edition says the EP elections were a disaster for PN leader Adrian Delia.

In-Nazzjon says the PN accepts the electoral result with humility.

l-orizzont puts the scale of Labour's victory at 50,000 votes over the PN. It has since been officially trimmed to 42,656.

The Malta Independent says Labour won 'by a landslide'.