Today's front pages - May 27, 2019

Monday, May 27, 2019, 08:44

The top stories in Malta's newspapers

The outcome of the European Parliament elections dominates the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Labour achieved a historic victory and shows Prime Minister Joseph Muscat waving to a cheering crowd outside Labour headquarters.

MaltaToday in a special edition says the EP elections were a disaster for PN leader Adrian Delia.

In-Nazzjon says the PN  accepts the electoral result with humility.

l-orizzont puts the scale of Labour's victory at 50,000 votes over the PN. It has since been officially trimmed to 42,656.

The Malta Independent says Labour won 'by a landslide'.

