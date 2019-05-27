 MEPs should not be the ‘government’s fan club’ – PM
Advert
Monday, May 27, 2019, 19:23

MEPs should not be the ‘government’s fan club’ – PM

New Labour MEPs mixture of experience and energy - Muscat

The prime minister, centre, met the new Labour MEPs (from left) Josianne Cutajar, Alfred Sant, Miriam Dalli and Alex Agius Saliba.

The prime minister, centre, met the new Labour MEPs (from left) Josianne Cutajar, Alfred Sant, Miriam Dalli and Alex Agius Saliba.

The people elected to the European Parliament should not act as the government’s “fan club” but should be objective on issues, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Monday, repeating his appeal for all the Maltese MEPs to work together.

The four Labour candidates elected to the European Parliament were a good mix of experience and new energy, he said.

During a meeting with the four – Miriam Dalli, Alfred Sant, Josianne Cutajar and Alex Agius Saliba – he also noted with satisfaction the fact that there was equal representation of the sexes and that there was also a Gozitan.

He said that he would soon start to consider who to nominate as a European Commission, saying that this would be done with the “best national interest foremost in his mind”.

The proposal is currently for each prime minister of the member states to nominate two candidates with the new European Commission president to make the final choice.

Dr Muscat said that this proposal is still being discussed and that the nominations would only be made once the procedure is finalised.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blog: Resignations, calls for Delia to step down, reactions......

  2. Official results out, Labour lead trimmed to 42,656

  3. Vote counting ends - Two new faces among Malta's six MEPs as...

  4. Historic victory for Labour as PN supporters score an own goal...

  5. Maurice Mizzi's anti-Muslim tirade sparks calls for dismissal

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed