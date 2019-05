A 36-year-old man was seriously injured on Sunday evening in a collision between two cars in Marsa.

The police said the crash, in Triq Aldo Moro, involved a Mitsubishi Colt

driven by a 40-year-old man from Mosta and a Citroen C4 driven by the 36-year-old, from Fgura.

The latter was rushed to hospital and found to be suffering serious injuries.