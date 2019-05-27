Man admits stealing three phones in three days

A man who admitted stealing three mobile phones in as many days has been remanded in custody pending judgment.

Abdisalan Mahamad Afrah, a 32-year old Somali, admitted to stealing the phones last week.

Prosecuting Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna explained in court that two phones had been stolen from a car, whilst the third device was taken from a lotto booth.

The police were put on the tracks of the suspect after receiving a call from a shop owner who claimed to have identified the culprit.

Defence lawyer Dustin Camilleri, assisting the accused as legal aid counsel, made no request for bail.

The prosecution, whilst insisting upon a prison term in view of the fact that the accused was a recidivist, also suggested that the man be assessed by professionals after he stated in court that he had escaped from Mount Carmel Hospital.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, remanded Mr Afrah in custody whilst pointing out that he ought to have sought help which was readily available.

The court adjourned the case for judgment next week.