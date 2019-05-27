 Employment department gets wage arrears for 70 people
Monday, May 27, 2019

Employment department gets wage arrears for 70 people

Over €120,000 paid up by company

A company has paid €120,000 in arrears to 70 people, after the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations had to intervene.

The department said that the employees involved were all foreign, and that "substantial deductions" were being made from their salaries which had put their livelihood at risk of falling into a "precarious" category.

Following its investigations, the department held mediation meetings with the company's management, eventually reaching a successful conclusion.

The department had carried out more than 300 investigations this year alone and encouraged all those where were the victims of abuse or exploitation to come forward.

