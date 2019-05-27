What happened on... May 27

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, May 27, 1994

Malta ‘seeks growth not only in numbers but also in quality’

An increase in the number of ships registered under the Malta flag cannot be attained at the expense of safety, the Transport Minister said.

“Of course at times this resolution could be painful because it could mean saying no to new business,” Dr Michael Frendo said. “Nevertheless it would also be saying no to substandard shipping, no to irresponsible owners, no to harming Malta’s reputation, yes to safer shipping and yes to cleaner seas. We seek growth not only in numbers but also in quality.”

Gun battery partially demolished

A gun battery which played a key role in the battle against Napoleon’s invasion of Malta has been partially demolished to make way for the widening of an access road to the Delimara power station. It is not known who carried out the demolition or whether it was authorised or not. The demolition was discovered by the historical group Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna who have described it as “another act of cultural vandalism”.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, May 27, 1969

Floral expert impressed

“Every Maltese I have met during my first few days on the Island seems to be very keen on flower arrangements and has a great sense of colour. I should think the Maltese ought to go right to the top,”said Mrs Ann Ord, president of the Stour Valley Flower Club, yesterday.

Mrs Ord has come from the United Kingdom at the invitation of the Malta Floral club to judge members of the Club who participated in last weekend’s spring show of flowers, fruits and vegetables held by the Malta Horticultural Society at San Anton Gardens. She is also giving a week’s course on flower arrangements to members at the Imperial Hotel.

German Ambassador’s departure

Dr Karl-Gustav Wollenweber, the German Ambassador who has terminated his appointment in Malta and Mrs Wollenweber, left the Island for Italy yesterday morning.

Dr Wollenweber has retired from the diplomatic service on attaining the age limit of 65. He will be succeeded by Freiherr won Wendland, who is expected on the Island soon.