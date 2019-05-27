On the dot - May 27, 2019

Blatant abuse

Why is it that public parking area attendants act as if they own the space? In Mdina, an attendant directs motorists to park their cars in bays reserved for motorcycles. It seems he does this practically on a daily basis with impunity and with no regrets. Which authority monitors these people?

Wasteful practice

It seems that, despite all their talk about protecting the environment, candidates at the weekend’s elections did not bother too much about what would happen to the hundreds of flyers they mailed to houses all over the island. They could be seen scattered across various localities. They certainly did not lead by example and their action spoke much louder than their words.

In a hurry

Cars belonging to the Local Enforcement System Agency – Lesa – have blue lights. One now hopes they get to the place where they are urgently needed within minutes, as the police Rapid Intervention IUit does. It is not unusual for the police to have to deal with collisions themselves because Lesa officials take their time to get there.

Dangerous practice

Some flats in Msida, that have yet to be fitted with railings on their balconies, appear to be occupied already. While residents are free to make use of their homes as they please, surely, it should be ensured they are not putting themselves, and potentially others, in danger.

No respect

Boat owners seem to think they are above the law and that, instead of storing their boats in garages, they can occupy parking spots. In some cases, the vessels are so large it becomes very difficult for motorists to manoeuvre around them. A case in point was that noted in St Peter Street, Sliema, recently. Does Transport Malta still function?