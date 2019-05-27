Malta’s newest tech company – Milkbox – will disrupt the business automation market

Qormi-based Milkbox has adopted the most innovative new technologies, and is now looking to grow its team with passionate local talent.

Milkbox, a disruptive new technology company that helps businesses to skyrocket their growth, has just opened in Qormi.

Backed by Canadian private equity firm Grindstone Capital, Milkbox develops intelligent and adaptive automation tools businesses can use to build, launch, analyse, experiment — and win. Milkbox’s powerful suite of data-grinding products allows business owners to automatically optimise an unlimited number of marketing and sales funnels, giving them more time to pursue new ideas and scale their ventures.

Milkbox is looking to fill positions in software development, IT, and product management, at its headquarters in Palazzo Stagno.

The new team will get to work with an exciting and modern tech stack, including AWS, Firebase, Flutter, Angular/Vue.js and GraphQL.

“We're excited to be bringing such a unique opportunity to Malta's technology sector, outside of the gaming industry,” said managing director David Jonas. “The talented team we're building at Milkbox will gain highly valued experience working with the latest data-centric technologies in a lean and agile working environment.”

Interested in joining the team or just want to learn more? Visit www.milkbox.com.