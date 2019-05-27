Sending the wrong message at the polls

Just over 8,000 found the motivation to break out of their red/blue cage and vote for what they believe in, no matter how messed up it is.

But those regularly complaining about the decomposing state of the environment, the uncontrolled buildings rising all around, the unbreathable air, the rampant injustices, the deplorable racism, the threatened freedom of speech, the corruption, the blatant lack of accountability, the lack of affordable housing, and so on obviously don't care enough to get unchained from their self-inflicted prison.

The message you sent is, spit on me

For those who did not vote, or voted PL to simply "send a message" I tell you, you succeeded.

The message you sent is, spit on me, I'll wipe it off and turn the other cheek so you can do it again.

All you did with your irresponsible voting psychology is hasten the breakdown of democracy and entrench the one-party democratically elected dictatorship that most of you normally express strong sentiments about with so much passion.

Do me all a favour, if you couldn't find the moral compass to vote for an alternative, don't let me hear you whine pathetically about the pitiful state of our country when you had the chance to send a real message and passed on it.