Watch: Brikkuni release new single

Brikkuni, one of Malta's finest bands have released a new single extracted from the upcoming fourth album.

The video of the single Aħfirli Missier Għax Ser Nerġa comes from the album Il-Ħajja. Il-Mewt, In-Nisa to be released next year.

The single revolves around frontman Mario Vella's relationship with his father, who passed away last November.

"It was a relationship built on love but also the conflicts and misunderstandings typical that many children have with their fathers," Vella explains.

The video was directed by Ian Schranz and Nick Theuma.