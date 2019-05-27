The charming giantess

Almost 200 years ago; the cries of a newborn baby echoed through the halls of London’s Kensington Palace. No one who celebrated Princess Victoria’s birth in the late spring of 1819 could have imagined that the little girl born fifth in line to the English throne would be the ruling monarch of the UK in just a few short years.

The 19th century was a time of great change. For Princess Alexandrina Victoria misfortune would strike early with the loss of her father, a lonely childhood and a mother determined to control her.

As teen queen; she ruled with stubbornness, strength and humility, qualities that nourished the advancement of the Industrial Revolution, soothed the tempers of European warmongers, and changed life in England in diverse and sometimes controversial ways. Victoria ruled on her own terms for an astounding 63 years.

Her connections with Gozo include the fact that the main town became a city and its name changed for her Golden Jubilee.

Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria felt duty-bound to mark this bicentenary – choosing Saturday, June 1 – about halfway between the actual date and Jum il-Belt Victoria (organised annually by the local council).

‘Victoria – her life her legacy’, a talk about the Empress and short readings from British authors who visited our islands during her reign, is being hosted at Il-Ħaġar museum (St George’s Square, Victoria) on Saturday.

Entrance is free but booking on events@ heartofgozo.org.mt is recommended.