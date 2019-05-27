Lunchtime romance

Tenor Alan Sciberras takes the stage at St Augustine with pianist Sofia Narmania to perform this season’s last recital of operatic arias on Wednesday.

Sciberras will be performing an array of songs selected from some of the world’s best operas. He will be singing excerpts from Verdi’s Aida and La Traviata, an excerpt from Cilea’s L’Arlesiana, as well as a flamboyant aria from Bizet’s Carmen.

The programme ensues with romantic arias from Puccini’s three operas: Manon Lescaut, Tosca and La Bohème. Narmania will provide inspiring piano interludes.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a free visit to the interesting chambers of the monastery after the concert.

Proceeds from the event will go to the restoration project of the Augustinian Monastery.

Romance at the Opera is being held at St Augustine in Old Bakery Street, Valletta on Wednesday at noon. Tickets at €8 can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details call 7968 0952 or e-mail baroccomalta@gmail.com.