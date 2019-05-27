Laughter is coming!

Game of Thrones is arguably one of the most iconic TV series of our time. Who better to parody the fight for the iron throne, than Malta’s very own comedic nobility, The Comedy Knights.

Chris Dingli

Branching out from their usual sketch show format, the Comedy Knights have created a raucous, fast-paced comedy that takes the audience on a hysterical journey through the Seven Kingdoms, from Winterfell to the Westerlands and everywhere in between.

Whether you are a GoT mega fan or a complete newbie wondering what all the fuss is about, The Comedy Knights promise it will definitely be more fun than a wedding at Walder Frey’s house.

Comedy Knights writer Chris Dingli has somehow managed to cram over 4,000 minutes of prime-time TV drama into a ridiculously funny 60 minutes – all eight seasons, including the ending one always wished for.

Directed by Wesley Ellul, this show will leave one in stitches (and possibly missing an appendage or two). Intrepid actors, Steffie Weenink, Giulia Gatt and Dingli himself will expose the good, the bad and the random that went down in Westeros, while re-enacting some of the series’ most iconic scenes.

Game of Thrones in 60 Mins: The Unofficial Parody is being presented at the MADC clubrooms in Santa Venera from Friday to June 6 at 8pm. Limited tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt or by calling 9945 6366. For more information visit www.comedyknights.com or facebook.com/ComedyKnightsMalta or e-mail info@comedyknights.com.