150-strong mixed choir

An innovative choral project, the Concert Choir, has brought together 150 singers from South and West Yorkshire, plus a 17-piece orchestra, for their first-ever performances together.

It is a mixed choir of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, with wide-ranging degrees of experience, some of whom sing regularly in other choirs, others who don’t read music, but all who just enjoy making fabulous music together.

The singers have been taking part in three months of rehearsals to learn and then perform two of the most popular classical pieces ever written – Faure’s Requiem and Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Led by two music directors Jane Hobson and Daniel Timmins, the choir will be performing these amazing works in Malta this week.

The Concert Choir will be performing at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary in San Pawl tat-Tarġa tomorrow at 7pm; and at the Mosta Dome on Thursday at 7.15pm. Entrance is free.