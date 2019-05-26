Today's front pages - May 26, 2019

The following are the top stories on Malta's Sunday newspapers. The front pages are dominated by Saturday's European Parliament and local elections.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the political parties defied the 'day of reflection' before the EP and local council elections through heavy use of the social media. The newspaper also reports that there were signs of a low turnout on Saturday.

Il-Mument also picks up on the turnout, saying there was a wide difference between turnout in the 10th district and the second and fourth districts. The 10th, a traditionally PN-leaning area, had the lowest turnout while Labour strongholds had the highest.

It-Torċa also says turnout was lowest in a number of PN-leaning districts.

MaltaToday says turnout was 'steady' but somehow, the Electoral Commission had still not issued official figures late into the night.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the final result of the European Parliament elections will be issued after 11pm, together with results in other European capitals.

Illum in its main headline says that the people have decided and the politicians will be held to account today.

In non-election front-page stories, Il-Mument reports that 216 rescued migrants were landed in Malta on Saturday.

It-Torċa says one in every six people who try to cross the Mediterranean as migrants, drown. It also reports separately on the trauma felt by women after they carry out abortion.

The Malta Independent says the government is seeking a formula to help the victims of the recent racially-motivated shooting at Hal Far.