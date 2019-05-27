Watch: US cap World Cup warm-up with 3-0 win over Mexico

Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States salutes the fans after the match against Mexico.

The United States capped their preparations for their women's World Cup title defense with a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Sunday in Harrison, New Jersey.

The US, who will go to France undefeated since January, struggled for much of the game against a resolute Mexican side but scored two late goals to put a more convincing sheen on the scoreline.

Tobin Heath opened the scoring in the 11th minutes, taking advantage of Mexico's defensive blunder to notch her 30th international goal.

Carli Lloyd, who entered the game in the second half, created the second goal, bursting up the left side and delivering a cross that substitute Mallory Pugh tapped home in the 76th minute.

Substitute Christen Press added the third goal in the 88th minute.

In sweltering heat before a crowd of 26,332 fans at Red Bull Arena, the United States notched their sixth straight victory.

They have scored 23 goals in those games and conceded just three -- all in a 5-3 win over Australia.

The Americans are unbeaten in nine games since a 3-1 loss to France in January.

Jill Ellis's women will open the defense of their World Cup title against Thailand on June 11 and will also face Chile and Sweden in Group F.

The World Cup begins in Paris on June 7 when France take on South Korea.