Weekly advice - May 26, 2019

• Consumers benefit from a free market economy when they shop around and compare prices.

• Clear price indication is necessary to ensure consumers’ freedom of choice.

• All different types of products offered for sale must be clearly displayed with a price.

• The price displayed must be the final price the consumer is asked to pay by the seller.

• Consumers may report lack of price indication to the Enforcement Directorate by calling on Freephone 8007 4400 or by filling the online Flag A Concern Form found on the authority’s website www.mccaa.org.mt

