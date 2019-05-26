 Tribunal decision ignored
Sunday, May 26, 2019, 00:01

Tribunal decision ignored

Director General of Consumer Affairs Josephine Borg has issued a public statement in accordance with Article 8 of the Consumer Affairs Act (Cap. 378), in which she stated that Philip Fenech [ID No. 2779(G)] has not honoured the decision delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The case involves a consumer who had originally requested a €500 refund she had paid Mr Fenech to carry out painting works on a balcony and door, which remained unfinished. Eventually, she reduced her claim to €200 since Mr Fenech had continued some work in the meantime.

Despite the fact that Mr Fenech was duly served with a Notice of Claim, he failed to submit a reply, nor did he appear before the tribunal.

The tribunal, having heard the consumer’s evidence, which it considered credible, ordered Mr Fenech to pay her €200.

