The President’s engagements - May 26, 2019

10am The President receives a courtesy call by Antonio Palumbo at the Palace, Valletta.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by Turkish Ambassador Kerem A. Klratlil at the Palace, Valletta.

11.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Joseph Filletti, Malt’s Ambassador to the Council of Europe, at the Palace, Valletta.

12.15pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Malta Tourism Authority at the Palace, Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Marcello Basile Cherubino, Honorary Consul for Bangladesh and Vice Dean of the Consular Corps, at the Palace, Valletta.

2pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Tuesday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by the Leo Brincat, Member of the European Court of Auditors, at the Palace, Valletta.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by the board of directors of the AME Health and Services Ltd at the Palace, Valletta.

12.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Alexander Downer, former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Charles Saliba, Malta’s Ambassador to Libya, at the Palace, Valletta.

5.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Carmelo Abela, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, and Maltese Honorary Consuls abroad at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Wednesday

9.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Dennis Mark Gauci at the Palace, Valletta.

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by Marlene Mizzi at the Palace, Valletta.

11.30am The President receives representatives of National Council for the Elderly at the Palace, Valletta.

1pm The President receives a courtesy call by Charles Muscat, Maltese High Commissioner to Australia, at the Palace, Valletta.

2.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Pro-Life Movement at the Palace, Valletta.

5pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Chief Executive Organisation at San Anton Palace, Attard.

8.45pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a musical concert by the Għaqda Mużikali Marija Annunzjata Tarxien in Tarxien.

Thursday

10am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of the Caritas Malta Epilepsy Association at the Palace, Valletta.

Noon The President receives a courtesy call by Carmelo Abela, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, and Maltese Ambassadors at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

2.40pm The President receives a courtesy call by the Peace Band Club, Naxxar at San Anton Palace, Attard.

3.30pm The President is interviewed by Sarah Micallef of Business Agenda at San Anton Palace, Attard.

7pm The President and Mrs Vella attend a dinner on the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Association of International Women in Malta at Olive Gardens, Mdina.

Friday

9am The President attends the #STOPHATE Closing Conference at Europe House, Valletta.

2pm The President recieves a courtesy call by Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Katakami at the Palace, Valletta.

3pm The President receives a courtesy call by Lino Bianco, Malta’s Ambassador to Romania and Moldova, at the Palace, Valletta.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by participants of the EU-Russia-USA Trialogue at the Palace, Valletta.

7.15pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Interfaith Ramadan Iftar Dinner, hosted by Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta, at the Waterfront Hotel, Gżira.

Saturday

9.30am The President and Mrs Vella attend the Gozo Expo at the Grand Hotel, Mġarr.

8.30pm The President and Mrs Vella attend the Breaking of Ramadan Fast (Iftar), hosted by the Malta Muslim Council at MMC Centre, The Ospizio, Floriana.