Pharmacies open today - May 26, 2019

Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Naxxar Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Abela Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the PAMA shopping village parking area, Mosta, and the Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.