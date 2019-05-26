Announcements - May 26, 2019

Birth

BUSUTTIL – On May 12, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, to Nicola née Pace and Keith Busuttil, God’s precious gift of a daughter – LARA, a welcome sister to Faye and Edward. Thanks be to God and Our Lady of Lourdes.

Wedding Announcement

CARBONI JARDIM. The marriage took place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, between Mr WILLIAM JOHN CARBONI JARDIM, son of Mr and Mrs William G. Carboni Jardim of Gibraltar, and Ms ETHEL HILI, daughter of Mr and Mrs Philip Hili of Attard. Nuptial Mass was celebrated at the Casino Maltese, Valletta. The wedding was witnessed by Mr Oliver P. Galea and Dr Richard J. Pinder. The duties of best man were carried out jointly by Mr Sandro Galea and Mr Mark Azzopardi. Rebekah Osborne was matron of honour. Dr Juanita Galea, Ms Martina Galea and Ms Julia Sant were bridesmaids. Miss Federica Holiday and Miss Ella Victory were flower girls, and Master Gabriele Galea was the ring bearer. The couple will be taking up residence in the UK.

Obituaries

BONNICI. On May 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Giuliano, of Cospicua, aged 79, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her children Natalie and her husband Edward Gruppetta, Jesmond and his wife Corinne, her grandchildren Miguel, Neil and Danielle, her brother Vincent Giuliano and his wife Josephine, her in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Sunday, May 26, at 1.30pm for Cospicua parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the M.U.S.E.U.M Society will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at ITU and Ward S1 for all their care and dedication.

FALZON. On May 18, DENNIS, under tragic circumstances. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Joy, his son Alan and his wife Nathalie and his dear granddaughter Grace, his sister Anthese and Joe, his brother Joe and Nathalie, his brother John and Lilian, his nephews Alex, Mark, Anton, Karl, Nikol, Robert, other relatives and friends. A special thanks goes to all his dedicated friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, May 29 for Mosta parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Parkinson Disease Association will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LATEO. On May 19, IPHIGENIA, née Bonnici, aged 96, widow of Carmelo, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Hilda and her husband Ernst, John and his wife Beatrice, Stephanie and her husband Alex, her sisters Lorenza, Georgina and Aida, her brothers John and Vincent, her granddaughters Valerie, Nadia, Katrina and Chiara, her niece Pauline and her husband Alex, her niece Anna and her husband Mario, her in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel on Friday, June 7 at 2.30pm followed by interment at the same cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all those who cared for her in her final years, especially her dedicated niece Pauline Cilia, Marlene Lapira, Marthese Galea and Catherine Abela, and the staff at Zammit Clapp Hospital Residential Home.

PAWLEY. On May 24, at Karin Grech Hospital, JOSEPHINE, nee Duca, of Qormi, aged 91, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 27, at 2pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated.

PULLICINO – PHILIP, passed peacefully away at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital on the 21st of May 2019. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving and devoted wife Jackie, his son John and his mother Antoinette, his only brother Raphael and his wife Simone, his two grandchildren, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 2pm at The Divine Mercy Sanctuary in San Pawl Tat-Tarġa followed by internment at the Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. With special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Karin Grech.

XUEREB – DENNIS, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, at home in Iowa, US, at the age of 75. Grieved by his much loved and cherished children Marc, Michelle and Steven, their families and their mother Monica, née Mallia, his wife Patrice and her daughters Melissa and Katie and their families. Mourned by his sister Mary-Rose and her family, his large extended family of cousins and in-laws and his many friends across the globe. Funeral services will be officiated by Dennis’ spiritual friend Rev. Fr Brian Miclot at St Anthony Catholic Church in Davenport Iowa on Tuesday, May 28. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of JOSEPH F. BONNICI will be said tomorrow, Monday, May 27 at 8.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

ALOISIO. In sweet memories of EDITH. A dear friend on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Margaret.

BLUNDEL. Treasured memories of a most beloved husband EDGAR who died on May 28, 1994. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen.

BUTTIGIEG – ARTURO. Ever loving and treasured memories of a dearly beloved husband on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in my heart and in my prayers. Loredana. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 9.45am at Ibraġ parish church.

CAMILLERI. In everlasting memory of SALLY, last Wednesday being the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons and their wives, Michel and Miriam, Robert and Rose Marie, Simon and Josanne and her beloved grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

CEFAI – MARY. Cherished memo­ries of our beloved mother on the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. All her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest mother MINNIE on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Her children Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GARRONI. Remembering our dear friend MARIA with fondest love. Anne, Tony and family.

LEONE GANADO – THERESA (Tessy), née Randon. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who went to meet the Risen Lord 17 years ago. She lives forever in the hearts of her children Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam, and her in-laws. Lord, may she rest in your eternal kingdom.

MALLIA – JOYCE, née Sarè. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by her son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and her grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSIGNAUD – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather, especially today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by his children Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and M’Louise, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIENZA. In loving memory of LOUIS on the 14th anniversary of his demise, May 26, 2005. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, sons James, Brian, Mark and their families.

VALENZIA. Remembering MARYSE especially today, the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Her family.

VELLA LAURENTI. Treasured memories of ANTONIA, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Remembered by her son John and daughter Monica Pace Gouder. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

VUKOVIĆ – HILDA. Remembering our dearest mother with so much love and gratitude, on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Rest in peace, dear loved one. Your daughters Marica and Jana, and all the family.

ZAMMIT – HILDA. Loving memory of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the anniversary of her demise, from our happy home and circle. God has taken one we love to a better home above. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

