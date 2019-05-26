Farsons hosts German executive MBA live strategy exercise

Farsons Group CEO Norman Aquilina (13th from right), HR manager and company secretary Antoinette Caruana (fifth from right), head of sales and marketing Susan Weenink Camilleri (eighth from right) pictured together with other top management officials from the company and programme directors from the University of Malta and the German HNU University and the Executive MBA participants who took part in the strategy live case programme in Malta.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc recently hosted the latest edition of the German HNU University’s MBA International Extension, Strategy Live Case executive programme in Malta, organised in conjunction with the University of Malta’s Department of Management.

This intensive full-week programme in Malta consisted of applied sessions, enterprise collaboration, management meetings and in vivo strategising. The strategy exercise entailed extensive meetings and interaction with the top management team at Farsons, on site review of key facilities and operations, as well as specialist HNU participants ‘embedded’ with divisional managers at the company.

At the end of the week, Farsons’ CEO and top management were presented with the strategic review, observations and potential areas for consideration, followed by further discussion, consolidating the collaborative exercise.

Business strategy and finance workshops and master classes were also held at the University of Malta’s Valletta and Msida campuses, complemented with research, selective in-depth analyses and facilitated strategising sessions to conduct a review of the organisation’s competitive realities, dynamic challenges and potential strategic opportunities.

Prior to their arrival in Malta the participants also conducted a preliminary analysis and case familiarisation at the business school in Germany.

This year’s HNU final-year Executive MBA participants included executives employed at multinational blue chip companies such as Airbus, Continental AG, Liebherr-Hydraulikbagger GmbH, IVECO, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH and Kamag Transporttechnik GmbH; as well as other German SMEs in various sectors including automotive, aviation, precision engineering, biotech, pharma, nuclear powerplants, electronics, legal and consulting.

The strategy live case in Malta is run annually as part of a long-standing alliance and ongoing collaboration between the University of Malta’s Department of Management and HNU’s Department of Business and Economics, and involves various practising professionals and specialists from departments of the University’s Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy.

Farsons is a long-established, international award-winning brewer and key player in Malta’s beverage industry and is currently eyeing strategic growth and further internationalisation initiatives.

The Department of Management thanked Farsons’ CEO, group secretary and management team for their active engagement in the strategy exercise and wished them every success.

The programme was concluded with a formal award dinner and certificate presentation at Capua Palace, Sliema.