Company briefs - May 26, 2019

EY Malta will host a breakfast seminar on May 29 with Prof. Pedro Videla from the IESE Business School, entitled ‘Landing the Plane: Global Economic Outlook’.

Following strong growth in 2017 and 2018, various factors are leading major global economies to slow down and or be hit by uncertainties. Experts are flagging the deceleration of the US, eurozone and Chinese economies.

Prof. Videla will answer some major economic questions such as the growth outlook for major economies, the main challenges, the policy tools being used to counteract the deceleration, and whether we heading for a hard landing.

He specialises in macroeconomics, inter­national econo­mies and emerging economies. He was a consultant in pro­jects with the World Bank, IMF, EU, the Inter-American Development Bank, and USAID.

The IESE Business School was the first to offer full-time MBA and AMP programmes in Europe. It was ranked by The Financial Times as the best business school in the world for the fourth consecutive year.

The breakfast seminar begins at 7.30am at the EY Connect Centre, EY Offices, Msida. A networking reception will be held from 9.30am onwards. Booking is strongly recommended by sending an e-mail to events@mt.ey.com.

New Ecovis Malta head of advisory

Ecovis Malta has appointed Andrew Sammut as head of advisory. Mr Sammut has ex­tensive experience in assisting clients in solving business issues, from strategy to execution. He specialises in corporate finance, valuations, financial and business planning, due diligences, and business recovery services.

He has hands-on experience in managing large-scale pro­jects relating to the raising of finance, capital market transactions, compiling business plans, and feasibility studies for bank and EU funding.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew to our firm,” said Anthony Vella, Ecovis Malta’s managing director. “Andrew’s extensive knowledge will add value to our current and prospective client base, further enhancing the offer of our audit, accounting and tax services.

“In today’s dynamic world, clients are experiencing signifi­cant challenges and pros­pects for growth. The support we can provide through our advisory services can, among others, act as a catalyst for change in their modus operandi.”