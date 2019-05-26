What happened to Malta on June VIIth?

VII will retell the monumental narrative the 1919 Sette Giugno riots in an outdoor bilingual, action-packed musical.

June 2019 marks the centenary of one of the most defining moments from recent Maltese history; the 100-year anniversary since the 1919 Sette Giugno riots.

Teatru Malta, in partnership with Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FĊN), will be retelling this monumental narrative through the eyes of Malta’s Artists of the Year: The New Victorians through a one-of-a-kind outdoor bilingual, action-packed musical called VII (Sette).

The sister duo, made up of Bettina and Philippa Cassar, will not only be composing the show but directing and performingin it. There will be six performances at Fort St Elmo’s Piazza d’Armi in Valletta on June 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16.

VII (Sette)’s cast boasts talented names like Jacob Piccinino, Leo Graham, Lee-N Ellul, Christian Scicluna, Andrew Sowrey, Matthew Hunt, Jeremy Grech, Nicola Azzopardi, Sandie Von Brockdorff, Rebecca Camilleri, Zoe Camilleri and Julienne Restall, with the participation of ZfinMalta.

This contemporary piece, which revolves around a brilliant set design of Aldo Moretti, is devised together with writer Erin Carter, translator Simon Bartolo and costume designer Luke Azzopardi, with the support and artistic contribution of Camilleriparismode.

Performances begin at 9pm and are suitable for audiences of all ages. The show is produced by Teatru Malta in partnership with FĊN and supported by Arts Council Malta under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, Camilleriparismode, LESA, Heritage Malta and Festivals Malta.

For more information and tickets, visit the website below or call 2122 0255.

www.teatrumalta.org.mt