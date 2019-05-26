Seed Dance Studios to follow New York success with Malta performance

Students from one of Malta’s leading dance schools, Seed Dance Studios, are soon to hold a unique dance event, following their performance as part of the final of a major dance competition in New York.

Led by the school’s artistic director Marisha Bonnici, 14 young dancers from Seed were selected through a series of regional semi-finals held worldwide to be a part of the New York final of the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), where they performed In the Village.

Fresh from this one-of-a-kind experience, students from #TeamSeed are now preparing for a new show that will be performed at St Agatha in Rabat on June 22. The hour-long performance and awards ceremony will showcase classical ballet, contemporary dance, Spanish dance and street jazz routines; performers will include students graduating from the school and who are moving on to full-time international vocational training. The event will be free of charge, but booking is essential.

While giving the opportunity for younger students to aspire to the successes of the Seed graduates, the show also aims to encourage those who may be considering attending the school over the next scholastic year.

The Seed Dance Studios performance and awards ceremony will be held at St Agatha in Rabat, on June 22 at 6pm. More information and ticketing details may be found by visiting the Seed Dance Studios Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/Seedancestudios/.