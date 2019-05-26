MIAF: mix of local and international talent

The programme of the 14th edition of the Malta International Arts Festival (MIAF), being held from June 28 to July 14, has been launched.

The MIAF, produced by Festivals Malta, will showcase a mix of local and international talent in different venues, encouraging wider audiences to join in the island-wide celebration of artistic innovation and cultural heritage. MIAF 2019 artistic director Ruben Zahra said: “The programme will present innovative productions with a strong interdisciplinary dimension that are accessible to a wide audience.”

Highlights from the programme include Toujours et Près de Moi? – a captivating holographic music-theatre performance by Opera Erratica (UK); Berberio – an award-winning children’s performance by Zonzo Compagnie from Belgium about the musical language of Italian avant-garde composer Luciano Berio; and Fla.Co.Men – a mesmerising flamenco reinvention by Spanish dance artist Israel Galván.

The festival also includes a symphonic programme by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra that includes Tan Dun’s hypnotic three-movement Water Concerto, a double-bill dance programme by Malta’s national dance company ŻfinMalta, and Pope Joan – a theatrical work co-produced with Teatru Malta taking place in the Mdina ditch.

M.A.D is a fusion of contemporary music and dance featuring chamber works by Ligeti, Walton and Connesson, and music by Maltese composers choreographed by Gil Kerer and Zoe Camilleri.

MIAF 2019’s opening weekend will incorporate a unique sunset-tour performance across the Grand Harbour, aptly titled Harbour Odyssey, which will feature musicians, actors, acrobats and circus-artists. Numerous events will also take place on a Turkish gulet transformed into a floating stage.

In keeping with the water theme that runs throughout the festival, the MIAF’s grand finale will present Aquasonic, a stunning underwater concert from Denmark consisting of five musicians and singers using custom-made instruments submerged in water tanks.

Heritage sites are an important characteristic of Malta’s cultural legacy, and Ħaġar Qim will be used as the backdrop and stage of two festival productions: Temple Percussion, featuring Chinese percussionist Beibei with a virtuoso recital of contemporary works, co-organised with the China Cultural Centre in Malta; and Guthan Aosda – Ancient Voices.

To view the full MIAF 2019 programme, visit the link below.

www.festivals.mt/miaf