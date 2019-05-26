Concert to feature pianist from Milan’s La Scala Theatre

String quartet

The Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Prince Augusto Ruffo di Calabria, and his wife, Princess Tana Ruffo di Calabria, will be hosting a concert to celebrate the feast of St John the Baptist, patron saint of the Order.

The concert, open to the public, will be held on June 9 at 6.30pm in the Republic Hall of the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, and will feature a string quartet, together with a pianist from Milan’s La Scala Theatre.

The performers will include Francesco Manara (first violin), Daniele Pascoletti (second violin), Simonide Braconi (viola), Massimo Polidori (cello) and Gile Bae (piano).

Tickets are being sold for €20, €30 and €40, with the proceeds being utilised by the Order of Malta to support its various missions around the world.

The Order of Malta is active in 120 countries caring for people in need through its medical, social and humanitarian works

The one-hour programme will include Chopin’s Concerto No. 1 per pianoforte e quartetto d’archi and Antonio Melchiori’s Fantasia su Rigoletto di Giuseppe Verdi per quartetto d’archi.

The Sovereign Order of Malta is one of the oldest institutions of Western and Christian civilisation. A lay religious order of the Catholic Church since 1113 and a subject of international law, the Sovereign Order of Malta has diplomatic relations with over 100 states and the EU and enjoys Permanent Observer Status at the UN. It is neutral, impartial and apolitical.

Today, the Order of Malta is active in 120 countries caring for people in need through its medical, social and humanitarian works. Its broad spectrum of social projects provides a constant support for forgotten or excluded members of society. It is especially involved in helping people living in the midst of armed conflicts and natural disasters by providing medical assistance, caring for refugees and distributing medicines and basic equipment for survival.

Tickets from www.mcc.com.mt.