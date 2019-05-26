Award for Ruth Portelli at international music festival

Ruth Portelli. Photo: J.J. Chircop

Ruth Portelli, a versatile female performer from Gozo, recently won the Best Voice award at the Discovery International Pop Music Festival following a stunning rendition of Think of Me, from the hit movie-musical Phantom of the Opera and Determinata, an original song composed by Mark Scicluna with lyrics by Emil Calleja Bayliss.

As a result, Portelli continued Malta’s successful tradition at this festival where Mark Tonna, Marvic Lewis, Olivia Lewis, Julie Zahra, Ludwig Galea, Roger Tirazona, Eleanor Spiteri, Janvil, Domenique, Deborah C and Janice Mangion have performed and won several awards and trophies in the past.

Since its inception back in 1992, the festival has featured up and coming stars from all over Europe including former Junior Eurovision Song Contest representatives Alina Eremia and Marios Tofi, Romanian iconic popstar Laura Stoica, and former Eurovision Song Contest representatives Luminita Anghel, Nico, Aleksandra and Konstantin, and Mihai Traistariu.

I was absolutely overwhelmed by the reaction of the crowd in the hall for both songs…

After having taken part in L-Għanja tal-Poplu – Festival tal-Kanzunetta Maltija, the Kon­kors Kanzunetta Indipendenza, and a local productionof Joseph & the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, during the past 12 months, this was Portelli’s first experience in an international music competition.

Commenting immediately after her win, Portelli said: “It’s such an honour to win this prestigious competition, for me, and for my country, singing alongside some of the most incredible talent I’ve have ever heard. I was, and still am absolutely overwhelmed by the reaction of the crowd in the hall for both songs… I am speechless really.”

Portelli was accompanied in Varna by her immediate family as well as her manager and publicist Marc Calleja Bayliss of Ironic PR & Artist Management.

