Theme park to recreate Princess Diana's fatal crash

The front page of The Mirror on the day following Princess Diana's death. Photo: Shutterstock

A theme park in Tennessee is to feature an attraction allowing people to experience the crash which killed Princess Diana and vote on conspiracy theories around the death, British media has reported.



The attraction at Pigeon Forge features a projected 3D model of Paris which participants will look down on and watch as they see the speeding car carrying the

Princess of Wales right before it crashed.



Participants will then be asked to vote on what they think caused her death and who was behind it.



“We ask questions like ‘Do you think the Royals were involved?’ ‘Do you think she was pregnant?’ All we do is ask questions on what’s your opinion,” creator Robin Turner said.



"It’s definitely not in poor taste. It’s just showing the route of what happened.”



Princess Diana was 36 when she died while in a limousine in Paris in August 1997.

The car, which was being chased by paparazzi, was speeding at around 100km/h when it smashed into a concrete pillar inside a tunnel.