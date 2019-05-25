Watch: Riding high with Pink

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The May issue of Pink, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, offers a sneak preview of the summer trends and looks at the magazine’s anticipated upcoming fashion event at the Malta Polo Club on June 15.

The Pink Fashion Show, a twice-yearly Times of Malta event, is inspired by an equestrian theme, where guests can enjoy the Cawnpore Cup polo match and the summer trends riding high on one of the most important catwalks of the fashion calendar.

Malta’s leading magazine for women, with its strong focus on fashion, showcases the look and feel of the show, with hair by Lara and Ruth Steer from dsalon and make-up by Chris Attard from Franks, using Guerlain.

In keeping with the event’s theme, the May issue features a story on women who play polo, with a view to encouraging females to take up the predominately male-dominated sport.

The magazine also focuses on music, with a look at women’s place in the spotlight of yet another, until recently, man’s world, showing how far they have come.

It also offers a glance at historical instruments through the ages and their connection to women, as well as introducing the sound women network, an exciting music scene that has hit the island and finds beauty in silence, noise and more.

Pink is a monthly magazine, published and produced by Allied Newspapers Ltd.

Watch the making of the fashion shoot and the behind-the-scenes footage in the video above.