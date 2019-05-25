Two men hurt in fire at Msida home

Firefighters came to the scene.

Two young men were taken to hospital late on Friday after suffering injuries in a fire at a house in Msida.



The two men, aged 26 and 24 and from the Ivory Coast and Mali, were in a house on Triq Antonio Bosio when emergency services received reports of a fire there at around 10pm.



Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department came to the scene and put the flames out. Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.



The younger man suffered serious injuries in the incident, the police said in a statement on Saturday morning, with the older of the two escaping with light injuries.



Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case.