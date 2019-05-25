 Teenage boy seriously hurt in midnight go karting crash
Saturday, May 25, 2019, 07:22

13-year-old crashed into tyres while racing

The boy was racing a go-kart at the time of the crash, police said. Photo: Shutterstock

A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a go karting crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 13-year-old was racing around a go karting track at 12.30am when he allegedly crashed into tyres, injuring himself.

The track is operated by a private firm on Triq Durumblat in Mosta.

An ambulance took the child to hospital, where doctors certified him as being seriously injured.

In a statement, the police said they are investigating further.  

