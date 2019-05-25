Teenage boy seriously hurt in midnight go karting crash
13-year-old crashed into tyres while racing
A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a go karting crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The 13-year-old was racing around a go karting track at 12.30am when he allegedly crashed into tyres, injuring himself.
The track is operated by a private firm on Triq Durumblat in Mosta.
An ambulance took the child to hospital, where doctors certified him as being seriously injured.
In a statement, the police said they are investigating further.