Muscat, Delia presented racists as candidates - Cassola

Arnold Cassola speaking to the press after the 2014 EP elections.

MEP candidate Arnold Cassola expressed his disgust at the “hypocrisy” of Joseph Muscat and Adrian Delia for harbouring “racists” within their ranks and presenting them as candidates.

He said the two leaders had shed crocodile tears on discovering that two soldiers entrusted with the security of the country, were the alleged authors of a cold-blooded racial murder.

A few years ago, recalled Prof. Cassola, one man (Alfred Grima) had hoped that a Somali migrant would kidnap EU Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom because of her support for migrants.

Dr Muscat now presents him as star PL candidate for St Paul's Bay local council.

"Will we now have a Labour racist mayor in multi-ethnic St Paul's Bay?” the former Alternattiva Demokratika chairman said.

A few years ago, a Labour MP (Joe Sammut) had suggested in Parliament that a separate bus service for migrants ought to be introduced on the Birżebbuġa route. This man was again presented as an MEP candidate, said Prof. Cassola

Another person (Dione Borg) “has been ranting that migrants are taking over shops in Marsa and Ħamrun and that this is affecting the Ħamrun and Marsa community.

"And what does Adrian Delia do? He now presents him as an MEP candidate," Prof. Cassola said.

Had they really been anti-racist, the two leaders would have by now long kicked out of their political parties these three persons, he said, accusing the Prime Minister of posing for photos and selfies with non-Caucasian adolescents to try absolving him of historical responsibility in fomenting racism in Malta.