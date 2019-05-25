More than 200 migrants rescued by AFM in two separate missions

The rescued people will be brought to Malta. This is a file photo. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

More than 200 migrants were rescued by Armed Forces of Malta officials late on Friday in two separate rescue missions.

The 216 rescued people were saved as they were crossing the Mediterranean on dinghies. At least one pregnant woman and a number of minors are believed to be among them.

An AFM spokesperson said early on Saturday that the migrants had been rescued in two separate missions within Malta’s search and rescue area.

The AFM rescue crew had headed out to sea to respond to a distress call and rescued an initial group of migrants and was heading back to Malta when a second call came in, prompting a change of plan and second rescue.

The rescued men, women and children were expected to reach Malta at around 8.15am, the AFM spokesperson said.

Once in Malta, they will be examined by a doctor, have their paperwork processed and be given the opportunity to apply for asylum, in accordance with their rights under international law.