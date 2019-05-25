Malta votes in European and local council elections

Vote counting at the Naxxar counting hall will be a faster affair this time round. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Malta votes to elect new MEPs and local councillors on Saturday, as European Parliament elections get under way across the EU.

Voters will be choosing six new European Parliament representatives for the nation as well as local councils for 68 localities across the country.

Polling stations open at 7am and will remain open throughout the day before closing at 10pm. Vote counting will begin on Sunday morning and electronic vote counting systems should mean that an initial indication of the overall winner will be available early in the morning.

This will be the first nationwide election in which 16-year-olds will take part, following a change in legislation.

Only registered voters who have collected their voting document can cast their vote, doing so at polling stations specified on their document and which are based on their home address.

Expected winners

Pollsters expect the Labour Party to win the EP elections in a landslide, with all projections predicting a gap well in excess of 10 percentage points between it and its rival Nationalist Party. A Sunday Times of Malta survey published last week projected a 55-40 split, with minute support for third parties.

That projection was nevertheless tighter than an earlier poll, which showed PL at 59 per cent and PN at 37 per cent.

Predicted turnout

Pre-electoral indications suggest turnout will be far lower than that during general elections, following an EU-wide trend which has shown voters struggling to muster up enthusiasm for EP elections.

More than 38,000 voting documents – 10.4 per cent of the total - went uncollected by voters. During the previous European election in 2014, 6.3 per cent had failed to collect their vote and final turnout reached 74.8 per cent.

Enthusiasm for local council elections appears to be even lower: 21.9 per cent of eligible voters did not collect voting documents for that ballot.