 Hit-and-run in Żebbuġ leaves motorcyclist injured
Saturday, May 25, 2019, 18:27

43-year-old's injuries are grievous, police say

File photo.

A motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries following a hit-and-run traffic accident in Żebbuġ on Saturday morning, the police said. 

The incident happened in Triq Dun Karm Psaila around 11am when the 43-year-old motorcyclist from Żebbuġ collided with a vehicle which fled the scene. 

A medical team rushed to the scene to assist the motorcyclist, who was then taken to hospital for treatment. 

The police are investigating.

 

