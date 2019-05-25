Hit-and-run in Żebbuġ leaves motorcyclist injured

File photo.

A motorcyclist sustained grievous injuries following a hit-and-run traffic accident in Żebbuġ on Saturday morning, the police said.

The incident happened in Triq Dun Karm Psaila around 11am when the 43-year-old motorcyclist from Żebbuġ collided with a vehicle which fled the scene.

A medical team rushed to the scene to assist the motorcyclist, who was then taken to hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating.