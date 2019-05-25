Construction worker hospitalised after falling off ladder

File photo

A construction worker suffered serious injuries after falling off a ladder at a site in Naxxar.

Police said the incident happened around 10.50am at a construction site in Triq Burmarrad.

A 46-year-old Moroccan national who was working on site, fell off the ladder as he was working, the police said.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

The incident comes just hours after it was divulged that an African construction worker is in a coma after falling down four storeys and left at the gates of Mater Dei by his employer.