Accused of domestic violence, man let off after wife's tearful pleas

The accused's wife begged for him to be sent back home.

A 49-year old man accused of domestic violence was let off with a reprimand after his wife begged the court in tears to send him home, refusing to testify against him.



The man, whose name cannot be published by court order, was arraigned on Saturday charged with causing his partner to fear violence, slightly injuring her, insulting and threatening her.



Inspector Jonathan Ransley, leading the prosecution, said the man had been arrested after a “high risk” assessment by social workers.



However, the man’s wife and alleged victim took the stand and begged for her husband to be sent back home with her, declining to give any evidence against him.



Magistrate Joe Mifsud said there was therefore no evidence on which to convict the man on the first or second charges, and accepted the woman’s plea for the couple to solve their problems outside court.



He found the man guilty only of the third charge - that of insulting and threatening his wife - and handed him a reprimand and one-year €2,000 guarantee to keep the peace.

Lawyer Ryan Ellul appeared for the accused.