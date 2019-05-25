Photo: Oleg Proskurin/Shutterstock.com

I would like to form a group of people who own pedal cars, both old and new.

Luckily, I possess two such pedal cars, including a Ford model, which I would like to put on display together with those belonging to others who may wish to reply to my appeal.

My idea is also to allow children to play in a sound and healthy environment. The group I propose can be formed under the umbrella of Touring Club Malta.

Those interested can write to me at PO Box 16 Msida or contact me via e-mail at intia680@gmail.com.