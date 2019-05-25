Clear stand

Why does the Democratic Party confuse people with its stance on abortion?

What Godfrey Farrugia is suggesting, to induce labour prior to term in a normal pregnancy, is tampering with nature and risking the life of both mother and child.

A mother who bears an unwanted pregnancy is to be helped socially and financially to bring the child to term and then allowed to decide about keeping or giving the baby for adoption.

There is no way to pander to the abortion lobby.

If PD is pro-choice let it say so and leave it at that.