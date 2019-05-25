Quiz Night has all the right answers

Participants work out the answers.

The third edition of Quiz Night, organised by TimesEvents on Friday, attracted 150 participants, who all turned up at the Plaza Shopping Centre in Sliema at 8:30pm for a fun night out.



The event was held at the Plaza Food Hall, where participants could also try out new eateries, with a vast menu including Peruvian, Hawaiian, Asian and Mexican food as well as The Pizza Factory, Just Burgers and the Tea Fusion hall.



At the end of the event the quizmasters vetted the answers and declared the winners. In first place were the Frank Pepper team, followed by the Thorntons and Raging Daffodils.



Teams of four to eight members each competed in six written sections of seven minutes each – the questions focused on music, general knowledge, location, entertainment, nine-letter words, and nature and history.



The TimesEvents Quiz Night was sponsored by Frank Salt Real Estate, Twistees, Branded Malta Corporate Gifts, Franks – the Art of Living Beautiful and The Plaza.

Winning smiles all round.