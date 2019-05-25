 Pharmacies open tomorrow
Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:17

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);
Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);
Naxxar Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);
Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);
Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at PAMA grounds, Mosta, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

